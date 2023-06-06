Laredo Health Dept. advises public about possible fungal meningitis cases

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is urging anyone who received surgery, including liposuction with an epidural, in Matamoros in 2023 to seek medical care for evaluation due to an ongoing investigation into possible cases of fungal meningitis among Texans.

Fungal meningitis is a severe condition that can be life-threatening. Symptoms include fever, headache, stiff neck, nausea, vomiting, confusion, and sensitivity to light. It is not contagious and is not transmitted from person to person. While there are no cases in Laredo, the health department urges everyone to stay informed and take necessary precautions to protect their health and well-being. The health director, Dr. Richard Chamberlain, said, ”We did have one person under investigation. That person is not considered a case, but if there are other additional persons that are in the community that might have visited one of those two clinics in Matamoros, please call us at 795-4951 to be able to connect to our epidemiology team for further instruction.”

According to the Department of State Health Services, as of June 2, 2023, there are 149 Texas residents who are currently being evaluated, although they are not showing symptoms. There are seven suspected cases where people are showing symptoms but test results are still pending. There are also 10 probable cases where test results suggest meningitis.

There is one confirmed case with the fungus being detected in samples. Three people have died due to complications from their illnesses.

