Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Laredo officially opens their public swimming pools

By Christian Del Rio
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - From June 6 until August and from Tuesday through Saturday, Laredoans can plunge into any of the city’s nine swimming pools and water parks.

Eddie Millan with the city’s Parks and Recreation Department thanks all of the volunteers who signed up to be lifeguards since they are the reason the city was able to open all of its locations.

This year, Millan says people can bring their favorite snacks to the pools, but asks that everyone kindly dispose of their trash. He also encourages patience, especially when the pools get busy. “Every pool will have a section where they can have their snacks. We just ask people to keep up and get rid of their trash. Some of these pools might fill up right away and because of fire marshal law, we could only allow a certain amount of people in the pool at one time, so if they hold you back for a little while, have patience with us,” said Millan.

The fee to use the public swimming pools is $1 for children under the age of 12 and $2 for those over the age of 12. All pools and splash pads are closed on Mondays due to maintenance.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man charged with DWI following auto-pedestrian accident in south Laredo
Man arrested for allegedly running over woman after she was thrown from vehicle
FBI agents conduct court-authorized search at Webb County Sheriff’s Office building
FBI agents conduct court-authorized search at Webb County Sheriff’s Office building
Teen in serious condition following auto-pedestrian accident on Sunday
Teen in serious condition following auto-pedestrian accident on Sunday
Man discharges weapon in south Laredo neighborhood Monday morning
Man discharges weapon in south Laredo neighborhood Monday morning
Man who allegedly discharged firearm inside Hillside apartment passes away
Man who allegedly discharged firearm inside Hillside apartment passes away

Latest News

Multiple vehicle accident reported on Loop 20 and Havana
Laredo officials remind people to keep pets safe during the summer
Laredo officials remind people to keep pets safe during the summer
Laredo Health Dept. advises public about possible fungal meningitis cases
Keep your kids safe around water this summer
Laredo officially opens their public swimming pools