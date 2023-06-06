Laredo officially opens their public swimming pools

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - From June 6 until August and from Tuesday through Saturday, Laredoans can plunge into any of the city’s nine swimming pools and water parks.

Eddie Millan with the city’s Parks and Recreation Department thanks all of the volunteers who signed up to be lifeguards since they are the reason the city was able to open all of its locations.

This year, Millan says people can bring their favorite snacks to the pools, but asks that everyone kindly dispose of their trash. He also encourages patience, especially when the pools get busy. “Every pool will have a section where they can have their snacks. We just ask people to keep up and get rid of their trash. Some of these pools might fill up right away and because of fire marshal law, we could only allow a certain amount of people in the pool at one time, so if they hold you back for a little while, have patience with us,” said Millan.

The fee to use the public swimming pools is $1 for children under the age of 12 and $2 for those over the age of 12. All pools and splash pads are closed on Mondays due to maintenance.

