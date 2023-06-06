Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Laredo officials remind people to keep pets safe during the summer

Laredo officials remind people to keep pets safe during the summer
Laredo officials remind people to keep pets safe during the summer(KGNS)
By Ruby Villarreal
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The summer season can mean triple-digit temperatures in Laredo, and kids are not the only ones facing life-threatening situations.

Animal experts in town are also raising awareness of dangers our four-legged friends might come up against. Officials with the city of Laredo Animal Care Services Department remind pet owners to bring animals inside. If it’s not possible to bring animals inside, they say to make sure they have shade and enough food and water to survive the hot temperatures.

Another reminder is not to leave pets inside cars by themselves. Leaving animals in these situations could result in severe consequences for pet owners. Veronica Gamboa with the Laredo Animal Care Services said, “There are high fines that the municipal court will give and lead to an arrest.”

Officials with the department encourage the public to call their animal control line at 956-625-1855 if they notice animals in any of these life-threatening situations.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man charged with DWI following auto-pedestrian accident in south Laredo
Man arrested for allegedly running over woman after she was thrown from vehicle
FBI agents conduct court-authorized search at Webb County Sheriff’s Office building
FBI agents conduct court-authorized search at Webb County Sheriff’s Office building
Teen in serious condition following auto-pedestrian accident on Sunday
Teen in serious condition following auto-pedestrian accident on Sunday
Man discharges weapon in south Laredo neighborhood Monday morning
Man discharges weapon in south Laredo neighborhood Monday morning
Man who allegedly discharged firearm inside Hillside apartment passes away
Man who allegedly discharged firearm inside Hillside apartment passes away

Latest News

Multiple vehicle accident reported on Loop 20 and Havana
Laredo Health Dept. advises public about possible fungal meningitis cases
Keep your kids safe around water this summer
Laredo officially opens their public swimming pools