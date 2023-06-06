Laredo officials remind people to keep pets safe during the summer

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The summer season can mean triple-digit temperatures in Laredo, and kids are not the only ones facing life-threatening situations.

Animal experts in town are also raising awareness of dangers our four-legged friends might come up against. Officials with the city of Laredo Animal Care Services Department remind pet owners to bring animals inside. If it’s not possible to bring animals inside, they say to make sure they have shade and enough food and water to survive the hot temperatures.

Another reminder is not to leave pets inside cars by themselves. Leaving animals in these situations could result in severe consequences for pet owners. Veronica Gamboa with the Laredo Animal Care Services said, “There are high fines that the municipal court will give and lead to an arrest.”

Officials with the department encourage the public to call their animal control line at 956-625-1855 if they notice animals in any of these life-threatening situations.

