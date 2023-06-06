Shop Local
Laredo and Webb County Community react to FBI court-authorized visit

By Brenda Camacho
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - The Laredo-Webb County community is still reeling from the FBI’s court-authorized operation performed at the Webb County Sheriff’s Office and United ISD, as it relates to Rick Rodriguez, a UISD Board Member and sheriff’s assistance chief.

On Monday, Sheriff Martin Cuellar and UISD officials confirmed that the focus of the agency’s investigation stemmed from Rodriguez’s company “Disinfect Promaster”, which he operated during the covid-19 pandemic.

The FBI’s visit comes more than a year after the community was made aware of an agreement UISD made with Rodriguez’s sanitizing company.

Many people have been vocal about their concerns over the contract and the ethics of it, including attorney and UISD parent, George Altgelt.

“There’s a big difference between what’s legal and what’s ethical and you don’t need to be a lawyer to know the difference, right? And you know, the school district issued their very self-serving press release, ‘oh everything’s above board, everything’s legal’ yeah, but it doesn’t pass the smell test,” said Altgelt.

In a statement released Monday, UISD said in regards to Rodriguez’s status as board member, neither the district’s administration nor the board of trustees has the legal authority to remove him from his position.

The district said the board of trustees has set a special called meeting set for Thursday to discuss the matter further.

