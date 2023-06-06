Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Mother nature is prepping us for the heat

By Yolanda Villarreal
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 7:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good morning little change in the extended forecast, humid morning in the 71 with north easterly winds.

Hot day expected to reach a high near 94 feeling like 96 with mostly sunny skies.

There is a slight chance of rain in the afternoon into the evening hours , if a weak sea breeze moves further inland.

Warm and muggy night partly cloudy a low of 75.

Highs will increase into the upper 90s to triple digits late this week .

A combination of warm temperatures and high dewpoints will lead to heat index values exceeding105 degrees and potentially being above 110 degrees Sunday into early next week.

These hot temps and dangerous heat conditions may require advisories. Have a great day.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man charged with DWI following auto-pedestrian accident in south Laredo
Man arrested for allegedly running over woman after she was thrown from vehicle
FBI agents conduct court-authorized search at Webb County Sheriff’s Office building
FBI agents conduct court-authorized search at Webb County Sheriff’s Office building
Teen in serious condition following auto-pedestrian accident on Sunday
Teen in serious condition following auto-pedestrian accident on Sunday
Man discharges weapon in south Laredo neighborhood Monday morning
Man discharges weapon in south Laredo neighborhood Monday morning
Laredo Police launch death investigation after woman found with injuries ‘Consistent with...
Laredo Police launch death investigation after woman found with injuries ‘Consistent with exiting a moving car’

Latest News

Mother nature is prepping us for the heat
Monday 7 Day Forecast
Shower Chance, Then a String of 100F Days
Warm with a chance of rain
Some sun and clouds with rain chances in the afternoon.
Warm with a chance of rain