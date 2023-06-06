Mother nature is prepping us for the heat

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good morning little change in the extended forecast, humid morning in the 71 with north easterly winds.

Hot day expected to reach a high near 94 feeling like 96 with mostly sunny skies.

There is a slight chance of rain in the afternoon into the evening hours , if a weak sea breeze moves further inland.

Warm and muggy night partly cloudy a low of 75.

Highs will increase into the upper 90s to triple digits late this week .

A combination of warm temperatures and high dewpoints will lead to heat index values exceeding105 degrees and potentially being above 110 degrees Sunday into early next week.

These hot temps and dangerous heat conditions may require advisories. Have a great day.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.