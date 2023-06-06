Summer Heat Is On The Way

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A weak wind shift boundary is still nearby to our north. I cannot entirely rule out a shower associated with moist air lifting above the boundary, but warmer, drier air is arriving above from Mexico, and would make many showers, if they occur, rather isolated. The hotter air arriving aloft will become more pronounced with time, and temperatures will be very hot by the weekend, especially Sunday on into next week.

