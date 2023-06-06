Texas passes bill eliminating mandatory vehicle inspections

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It looks like drivers in the state of Texas will save a trip to the auto shop after lawmakers voted to eliminate the annual vehicle inspection requirement for most vehicles this legislative session.

In two years, the inspections will be replaced with an annual fee of $7.50 which is the same as the current inspection fee; however, drivers will not need to take their vehicle to the shop.

Drivers in new vehicles that haven’t been previously registered will pay $16.75 upon registration.

The money will benefit the Texas mobility fund, the clean air fund and the state’s general revenue.

Some law enforcement officials opposed the bill in front of the Senate State Affairs Committee during the legislative session, arguing annual inspections protect the public from dangerous vehicles.

