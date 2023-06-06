United Longhorn signs with Missouri Valley College

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It was another glorious day for one of our young athletes to see a dream come true as a United baseball player put pen to paper on his official letter of intent.

It was Justin Lanier’s chance to see his signature on that piece of paper with his parents by his side along with family and friends watching, the Longhorn outfielder signed with Missouri Valley College.

Lanier was not only a help to United on the field as the team made it to the third round of the playoffs but is also a beast in the classroom being named to the all-district academic team and is one of the top scholars for the Longhorns.

Now he’s headed off a couple states away and ready to take on a new opportunity head on.

“I didn’t know who they were at first when coach contacted me and then I researched them on my own, got some information and found out that 95 percent of the students are athletes there and I liked what they offered,” said Lanier. “What they showed me, and I decided this would be a good fit for me, a good experience. I’m all for new experiences, I want to travel and see different things so I’m excited for this.”

Best of luck to Lanier as he’s off to study exercise science while playing baseball at Missouri Valley College.

