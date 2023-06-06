Zapata County ISD Launches Summer Feeding Program

ZAPATA COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - Zapata County Independent School District (ZCISD) has announced its Summer Feeding Program, offering free and nutritious meals to children aged 18 and under at participating feeding sites throughout the county.

With a total of 9 locations, the program will operate Monday through Friday so that children have consistent access to meals during the summer break.

In compliance with pre-COVID regulations, children will be required to dine in at the designated sites and will not be permitted to take meals and leave.

No documentation or proof of income is required. This means that all children in the community are eligible to enjoy a hot and nutritious meal at any of the 9 locations, including schools, community centers, and select parks.

The Summer Feeding Program began serving meals on June 5th at the designated locations. The program will run throughout the month until Friday, June 30th.

For further information about the Summer Feeding Program, parents and guardians are encouraged to contact the Zapata County ISD Child Nutrition Program at 956-765-6546. Times and locations are subject to change.

The program is made possible through federal government funding provided by the Texas Department of Agriculture.

Below is the full menu and locations:

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.