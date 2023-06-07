Accident reported on Highway 83

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - A multiple vehicle accident is reported in south Laredo.

The accident was reported on Wednesday, June 7, at around 4 p.m. near Highway 83 and Pine Street.

According to Laredo Police, a three-vehicle accident was reported on the northbound lane.

As a result, the outside lane is closed to the public.

Authorites are advising drivers to avoid the area and expect delays.

