Accident reported on Highway 83
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - A multiple vehicle accident is reported in south Laredo.
The accident was reported on Wednesday, June 7, at around 4 p.m. near Highway 83 and Pine Street.
According to Laredo Police, a three-vehicle accident was reported on the northbound lane.
As a result, the outside lane is closed to the public.
Authorites are advising drivers to avoid the area and expect delays.
