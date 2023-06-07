Shop Local
Asst. Chief Ricardo Rodriguez retires from Webb County Sheriff’s Office

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - After working for the Webb County Sheriff’s Office for over four decades, Assistant Chief Ricardo “Rick” Rodriguez submitted his retirement letter on Tuesday, June 6.

Webb County Sheriff Martin Cuellar released an official statement on Wednesday morning, June 7. “While under my command, I can attest that Assistant Chief Rick Rodriguez was a true public servant. I witnessed first-hand how many people he helped, both as a United ISD board member and as a member of the Sheriff’s Office team. I wish him the best on his retirement,” Sheriff Cuellar stated.

Assistant Chief Rick Rodriguez officially begins his retirement effective immediately. Having served as a certified peace officer for 42 years, Rodriguez dedicated 29 of those years to the Webb County Sheriff’s Office.

