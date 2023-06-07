Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Baby thrown from Amish buggy and killed, authorities say

The baby, a man and a woman were all thrown from the buggy during the crash.
The baby, a man and a woman were all thrown from the buggy during the crash.(MGN)
By KY3 Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 7:22 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEYMOUR, Mo. (KY3/Gray News) – A baby was thrown from an Amish buggy and killed Tuesday afternoon, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Authorities said a car hit the back of the buggy on a highway just after 5 p.m. According to highway patrol, the car was trying to pass the buggy when the driver hit it.

The baby, a man and a woman were all thrown from the buggy during the crash.

While the baby died, authorities said the man and woman are being treated for moderate injuries at a hospital in the area.

The driver of the car wasn’t hurt.

Copyright 2023 KY3 via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Webb County Tax Assessor-Collector speaks on House Bill to end Texas vehicle inspections
Texas passes bill eliminating mandatory vehicle inspections
Man who allegedly discharged firearm inside Hillside apartment passes away
Man who allegedly discharged firearm inside Hillside apartment passes away
Multiple vehicle accident reported on Loop 20 and Havana
Multiple vehicle accident reported on Loop 20 and Havana
FBI agents conduct court-authorized search at Webb County Sheriff’s Office building
FBI agents conduct court-authorized search at Webb County Sheriff’s Office building
Man charged with DWI following auto-pedestrian accident in south Laredo
Man arrested for allegedly running over woman after she was thrown from vehicle

Latest News

FILE - North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum delivers his budget address before a joint session of the...
North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum launches long-shot bid for 2024 GOP presidential nomination
A man in Galveston, Texas, found pieces of Nazi "loot" on the beach.
Man says he found Nazi ‘loot’ on beach
FILE - This booking photo provided by the Antrim County Jail in Bellaire, Mich., shows Shawn...
Plea change set for man accused of backing plot to kidnap Michigan governor
FILE - A new study says that more kids are anxious, but fewer are getting the help they need.
More kids are anxious, but fewer are getting the help they need, study says