DWI incident leaves D&J Alexander Estates sign in ruins; driver arrested

By Roger Uvalle
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The D&J Alexander Estates sign located at Del Mar Boulevard and John B. Alexander Parkway was crashed into last night, leaving the sign shattered in pieces.

The incident happened on Tuesday, June 6, and resulted in substantial property damage, but fortunately, no injuries were reported. The scene had clear tire marks leading directly to the wreckage, with one of the sign’s pillars collapsed. According to police, the estimated damages are believed to be at least $10,000.

The Laredo Police Department said the vehicle responsible for the crash was a grey Ford F-150. Police also reveal that the driver left the scene before officers got there and decided to return to the scene later, where officers were already present. The driver was identified as 27-year-old Alejandro Villarreal. That’s when he was given field sobriety tests, which he failed to pass. He was arrested for driving while intoxicated (DWI) and faces an additional charge of Duty Upon Striking Fixture/Landscaping Class B.

KGNS has reached out to the Webb County Sheriff’s Office for the release of Villarreal’s mugshot.

For more headlines. click here.

