Five-vehicle crash likely caused by driver error, Laredo police say

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department has released more details about the latest accident on Loop 20 that involved multiple vehicles.

On Tuesday, June 6, just before 6 p.m., a five-vehicle accident that sent eight people to the hospital was reported on Loop 20 by Havana Drive.

On Wednesday, June 7, Laredo police said that one of the vehicles involved changed lanes when it was unsafe to do so, resulting in a chain crash reaction on the southbound lane. Reports stated that one car was sent into the oncoming northbound lanes, but did not collide with anyone.

According to police, driver error was likely the factor in this case, but they are still investigating what they call “conflicting eyewitness accounts.”

No life-threatening injuries were reported.

