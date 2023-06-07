Gateway City Pride Association celebrates Pride Month in Laredo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Last week many Pride celebrations kicked off across the country.

It’s no different in Laredo, the Gateway City Pride Association is working with several organizations and businesses to host several events throughout June. Pride is celebrated throughout the month of June to highlight the diverse culture and acceptance of the LGBT+ community.

The third annual Pride Parade is set to happen on Saturday, June 24 at 2 p.m. on Iturbide Street. Jorge Quijano, the president of the organization said, “Right now we have a lot of events. We have a drag pub crawl. We have a met gala type of event hosted by Neotitlan. Our neighbors in Nuevo Laredo are also hosting its Pride parade and festival. There are two comedy shows this year.”

Below is the full calendar of events:

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.