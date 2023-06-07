Shop Local
Hottest Weather Since Last Summer By Sunday

By Richard Berler
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Hot air from the Mexican Plateau will arrive aloft, and will become increasingly pronounced as we go through the 7 day forecast period. This will mostly act as a lid on clouds growing tall, and will bring very high temperatures, possibly reaching 100F as early as Thursday. 105F heat is likely by Monday, possibly on Sunday.

