Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

It’s gonna be a scorching afternoon

By Yolanda Villarreal
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 7:30 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good morning , warm morning starting of warm in the 70s with temps feeling like the 90s around 10am. Hot, hot afternoon with humid conditions a high near 98 with a heat index value of 101. Storm developing along the Rio Grande could move across Webb making it possible for rain chances. Partly cloudy this evening, warm and humid a low near 76. No major change on the forecast, the increasingly hot temperatures are the main concern with heat index values above 110 this weekend into early next week. Its that time of the year were we have to plan outdoor activities early in the morning or late in the day. Stay hydrated , apply sunny block , breaks under an area of shade and don’t forget about your pets. Stay cool.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Webb County Tax Assessor-Collector speaks on House Bill to end Texas vehicle inspections
Texas passes bill eliminating mandatory vehicle inspections
Man who allegedly discharged firearm inside Hillside apartment passes away
Man who allegedly discharged firearm inside Hillside apartment passes away
Multiple vehicle accident reported on Loop 20 and Havana
Multiple vehicle accident reported on Loop 20 and Havana
FBI agents conduct court-authorized search at Webb County Sheriff’s Office building
FBI agents conduct court-authorized search at Webb County Sheriff’s Office building
Man charged with DWI following auto-pedestrian accident in south Laredo
Man arrested for allegedly running over woman after she was thrown from vehicle

Latest News

It's gonna be a scorching afternoon
Tuesday 7 Day Forecast
Summer Heat Is On The Way
Hot day with rain chances.
Mother nature is prepping us for the heat
Mother nature is prepping us for the heat