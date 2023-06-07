It’s gonna be a scorching afternoon

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good morning , warm morning starting of warm in the 70s with temps feeling like the 90s around 10am. Hot, hot afternoon with humid conditions a high near 98 with a heat index value of 101. Storm developing along the Rio Grande could move across Webb making it possible for rain chances. Partly cloudy this evening, warm and humid a low near 76. No major change on the forecast, the increasingly hot temperatures are the main concern with heat index values above 110 this weekend into early next week. Its that time of the year were we have to plan outdoor activities early in the morning or late in the day. Stay hydrated , apply sunny block , breaks under an area of shade and don’t forget about your pets. Stay cool.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.