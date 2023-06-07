Laredo Police investigating possible drug overdose death after erratic incident

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - On Wednesday, June 7, the Laredo Police Department released the name of the man who died after an incident in a central Laredo neighborhood where witnesses say he was waving a gun and acting erratically.

It all started around 9 a.m. on Tuesday, June 7 on Hillside Road and Cypress Drive. Officers say they found 37-year-old Enrique Rodriguez who lived in an apartment complex on Hillside.

According to police, Rodriguez’s behavior suggested possible substance abuse. Officers were able to detain him without incident and paramedics were called to the scene. Rodriguez was transported to the hospital for medical assistance but later died at the hospital.

The cause of death has yet to be confirmed pending toxicology reports but authorities are investigating the possibility of an overdose. The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) has joined the investigation in connection with the incident due to a potential link to fentanyl. Investigator Joe Baeza with the Laredo Police Department said, ”The state is also taking these issues very seriously. They’re trying to elevate the charges on people who are selling fentanyl-laced narcotics and tie them into deaths and charge them with murder. That’s part of the attempt in the DEA also becoming involved in these cases so they too can see if they can trace back the narcotics and put an end to overdose deaths.”

Laredo police say they searched Rodriguez’s apartment where they found narcotics and evidence that he had discharged his weapon inside. No one was present or injured as a result of the gun going off.

