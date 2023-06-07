Shop Local
Laredo Police seeks help in locating runaway teen

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is currently in search of a missing teenager who has been reported as a runaway. Authorities are urging the public to come forward with any information that could lead to his safe return.

14-year-old Raymon Manuel Lopez was last seen on May 31, 2023, wearing a white t-shirt and black pants. Lopez is 4 feet 9 inches and weighs about 120 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

If anyone has any information about Raymon Manuel Lopez’s whereabouts, they are encouraged to contact the Laredo Police Department at (956)-795-2800 or anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.

