Laredoans react to potential change in annual car inspection exam

Lawmakers voted to send the bill to Governor Abbott’s desk, where he has until June 18th to make up his mind
By KGNS Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Texas drivers may have one less thing to worry about when it comes to their cars.

If one house bill has its way, annual state car inspections could be a thing of the past.

Supporters of the bill called the exams an inconvenience while opponents say it would set Texas drivers on a dangerous path.

At home, one mechanic says he is bracing the impact it will have on his business.

Local mechanic Aron Suarez says, “I’m going to have to look for something else. You know, see what else I can do, and I’m already 59 years old. Imagine that—finding a job, at my age.”

Seventeen Texas counties that require emissions inspections will still require annual tests regardless if the bill comes into lawalthough that won’t affect Webb Country drivers.

Even though annual inspections won’t be required, Drivers will still have to pay the $7.50 fee every year.

If passed, the new bill would go into effect in 2025.

