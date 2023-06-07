Shop Local
Mayor pushes for new cultural sights in revised Viva Laredo comprehensive plan

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A push to classify new sections of the city as cultural sites picked up momentum this week.

An item at this week’s city council meeting opened the door to revisiting the city’s comprehensive plan.

Council voted to move ahead with the motion to begin discussions to include new sites around town.

Mayor Dr. Victor Trevino says in order to embrace the Laredo identity, we need to preserve it.

“We need to include the area of the Rio Grande, downtown as a cultural site specific to our city. So this would be included in the comprehensive plan and this is to identify that these are areas that are very significant for us. Not only the river, but the riverbanks are the ones that belong to the city,” he told us.

The city manager will now make recommendations to the planning and zoning commission for their recommendations before being brought up at a future public hearing.

