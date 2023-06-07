Shop Local
UISD Board to discuss future of Ricardo Rodriguez during special meeting

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Rick Rodriguez’s future on the UISD Board could be decided during Thursday special meeting.

The UISD Board will consider legal issues that could force Rodriguez’s resignation or possible reassignment; they will also consider removing his access to district facilities and events.

This comes just three days after the FBI met with the district administration earlier this week regarding a contract that was awarded back in 2021 between the school district and Rodriguez’s company, Disinfect Promaster; a contract that paid Rodriguez more than $400,000.

Board member Javier Montemayor, who initially opposed the agreement says the contract ended this past July.

Montemayor said while the board does not have a lot of information regarding the investigation, he hopes that the board restores the confidence and trust with the community.

“Personally, I don’t think that any board member should be receiving a contract for the district that he serves on. It’s not right, even if it’s legal, I have questions about the ethics about it and I just don’t think that it should happen,” said Montemayor. “I never thought it should happen then, we tried to terminate it last year as well and that failed and so, I don’t think it looks right. It’s not something that sits well with me, and I don’t think that it sits well with the community.”

Montemayor adds that under state law, the board cannot remove a sitting board member.

The meeting is set to take place Thursday, June 8 at 6 p.m. at the UISD Board Room on Lindenwood.

