UISD and Homeland Security to hold cyber safety conference

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A local school district is inviting parents and community members to learn about how they can keep their children safe when they’re using the world wide web.

This Thursday, UISD is joining forces with the Department of Homeland Security to hold its lecture series on internet and social media safety.

According to Homeland Security, the purpose is to counter the disturbing fact that many child predators can find victims online because children are not always aware who they are speaking to.

Judith Garcia, the director for instructional technology at UISD believes it’s important to teach both parents and children about some of the dangers that lurk online.

“It’s good for the kids to actually realize that there are some signs that they need to look for, there are things that they need to be aware of and not just take it to heart that who they are speaking to is a child of their same age,” said Garcia. “So it’s important that the kids know what’s out there, now we do provide a curriculum that is federally mandated for every student pre-k through 12 and we do it every single year for our kids but on top of that we want to make sure our parents are aware as well.”

Now the conference is set for Thursday, Jun 8 at 5:30 p.m. at the UISD Brantley Hall Tech Training Center located at 101 East Del Mar.

Limited seating is available, and you must register for the event.

