LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - South Texas Workforce Solutions is hosting a “Summer Youth and Resources Job Fair” for youth 16-18 years old.

The event will take place at 1406 Jacaman Rd. June 7, 2023, from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.