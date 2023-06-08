Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

16-year-old drowns while trying to help child struggling on bodyboard, coroner says

Tre’Sean Snow, 16, died Tuesday while visiting the park with friends.
Tre’Sean Snow, 16, died Tuesday while visiting the park with friends.(Matt Hardy/Pexels via Canva)
By WMBF News Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) – A 16-year-old from North Carolina drowned while trying to help a child at Huntington Beach State Park earlier this week, the coroner said.

According to Georgetown County Coroner Chase Ridgeway, Tre’Sean Snow, of Fayetteville, North Carolina, died Tuesday while visiting the park with friends.

Ridgeway said Snow noticed another child struggling on a bodyboard and went to help the child. Snow was then overtaken by a current and drowned.

Snow was pronounced dead after being taken to a hospital.

Further information was not available.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Webb County Tax Assessor-Collector speaks on House Bill to end Texas vehicle inspections
Texas passes bill eliminating mandatory vehicle inspections
DWI incident leaves D&J Alexander Estates sign in ruins; driver arrested
DWI incident leaves D&J Alexander Estates sign in ruins; driver arrested
Asst. Chief Ricardo Rodriguez retires from Webb County Sheriff’s Office
Asst. Chief Ricardo Rodriguez retires from Webb County Sheriff’s Office amid controversy
FBI Agents search Webb County Sheriff's Office
Laredo and Webb County Community react to FBI court-authorized visit
Multiple vehicle accident reported on Loop 20 and Havana
Five-vehicle crash likely caused by driver error, Laredo police say

Latest News

FILE - An Ethiopian woman scoops up portions of wheat to be allocated to each waiting family...
US says it has suspended all food aid to Ethiopia after investigation finds supplies were diverted
FILE - President Joe Biden listens as he meets with Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen...
Biden, Sunak vow to stick together on Ukraine, deepen cooperation on clean energy transition, AI
FILE- Light illuminates part of the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Nov....
Supreme Court rules in favor of Black Alabama voters in unexpected defense of Voting Rights Act
LOCAL NEWS LIVE: Joran van der Sloot extradited to US
A protester, holds a poster of Ajike Owens at the Marion County Courthouse, Tuesday, June 6,...
Florida woman who fatally shot neighbor appears in court, sheriff releases details of racist threats