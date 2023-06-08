Shop Local
Attic destroyed after Laredo home reportedly hit by lightning

By Ruby Villarreal
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The attic of a family home is destroyed, possibly by a lightning bolt in northeast Laredo.

On Thursday, June 8, around 4:30 a.m., a fire was reported at the 2800 block of J.D. Salinger Drive. According to reports, fire crews who assessed the scene determined that the fire was a result of a lightning strike.

The attic wasn’t the only thing impacted by the bolt, a waterline was also reportedly damaged.

The fire was put out and no injuries were linked to the incident.

