Auto-pedestrian accidents on the rise; not all victims receive assistance

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - It’s an alarming statistic that the Laredo community needs to be aware of; the number of auto-pedestrian accidents continues to increase in our community.

According to the Laredo Police Department’s Victim Services division, last year there were 76 accidents where a person was struck by a vehicle; so far this year, that number is at 43.

While most victims are normally entitled to compensation through the crime victims’ program, officials say it is only if the driver was at fault.

“Somebody who is crossing the street lets say at Saunders street, McPherson and they don’t cross at the crosswalk, they don’t follow the signs that are there for pedestrians to follow to cross safely, and they are hit by a car, lets say ya know what we call jaywalking, they are hit by a car, these individuals will not qualify for services however if it’s a hit and run, if the person who you know hits them flees the place without officering any kind of assistance then it automatically becomes a crime.

Now just as drivers are responsible for obeying all traffic lights and signs, Garcia adds that pedestrians need to also obey all traffic safety laws and avoid distractions when crossing the street.

For more information on the Victim Crime Services Department call 956-795-3160.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.