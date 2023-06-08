Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Auto-pedestrian accidents on the rise; not all victims receive assistance

Auto-pedestrian accidents on the rise; not all victims receive assistance
Auto-pedestrian accidents on the rise; not all victims receive assistance(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - It’s an alarming statistic that the Laredo community needs to be aware of; the number of auto-pedestrian accidents continues to increase in our community.

According to the Laredo Police Department’s Victim Services division, last year there were 76 accidents where a person was struck by a vehicle; so far this year, that number is at 43.

While most victims are normally entitled to compensation through the crime victims’ program, officials say it is only if the driver was at fault.

“Somebody who is crossing the street lets say at Saunders street, McPherson and they don’t cross at the crosswalk, they don’t follow the signs that are there for pedestrians to follow to cross safely, and they are hit by a car, lets say ya know what we call jaywalking, they are hit by a car, these individuals will not qualify for services however if it’s a hit and run, if the person who you know hits them flees the place without officering any kind of assistance then it automatically becomes a crime.

Now just as drivers are responsible for obeying all traffic lights and signs, Garcia adds that pedestrians need to also obey all traffic safety laws and avoid distractions when crossing the street.

For more information on the Victim Crime Services Department call 956-795-3160.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Webb County Tax Assessor-Collector speaks on House Bill to end Texas vehicle inspections
Texas passes bill eliminating mandatory vehicle inspections
DWI incident leaves D&J Alexander Estates sign in ruins; driver arrested
DWI incident leaves D&J Alexander Estates sign in ruins; driver arrested
Asst. Chief Ricardo Rodriguez retires from Webb County Sheriff’s Office
Asst. Chief Ricardo Rodriguez retires from Webb County Sheriff’s Office amid controversy
School bus with students on board gets stuck in sinkhole in north Laredo
School bus stuck in pothole in north Laredo, no injuries reported
FBI Agents search Webb County Sheriff's Office
Laredo and Webb County Community react to FBI court-authorized visit

Latest News

School bus stuck in pothole in north Laredo, no injuries reported
Update: Laredo Police find missing teen
Update: Laredo Police find missing teen
Laredo Convention and Visitors Bureau sees boost in tourism
Laredo Convention and Visitors Bureau sees boost in tourism
Laredo Convention and Visitors Bureau sees boost in tourism
Woman involved in south Laredo rollover succumbs to injuries