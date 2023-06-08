Shop Local
Big Heat About to Begin

By Richard Berler
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Hot air from the Mexican Plateau is arriving aloft, and will bring plenty of sunshine and increasingly hot weather. Our only slight shower chances are with weak waves in the upper level wind flow that move in from the west Saturday evening, and perhaps Thursday evening. Other than that, sinking air will help to stir in the desert air above, raising temperatures to the highest that our area has experienced since last year. We will approach or exceed 105F beginning Sunday.

