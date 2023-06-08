Shop Local
Gateway Pride Association to hold Pride Parade and Festival

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - The month of June is celebrated as Pride Month, a time to celebrate the LGBTQ community.

For the past couple of years in Laredo, the Gateway City Pride Association holds a series of events that aims to celebrate to the fullest.

Events from comedy shows, art auctions, drag loteria and trivia nights will be taking place all throughout the month of June.

It all leads up to the Pride Parade and Festival which will take place on Saturday, June 24.

It will take place in downtown Laredo from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

It’s free and open to the public.

Gateway City Pride Association to hold events all month long
Gateway City Pride Association to hold events all month long

