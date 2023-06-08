Governor Greg Abbott signs border security bills

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Texas Governor Greg Abbott signs a package of six bills into law that will affect security measures along the U.S.-Mexico.

The new laws will expand the authority of military and Border Patrol officers.

Abbott also announced a new concept of marine floating barriers positioned along the Rio Grande between the U.S. and Mexico to stop illegal river crossings.

The first 1,000 feet of the Marine floating barrier will be deployed near Eagle Pass.

It will designate Mexican drug cartels as foreign terrorist organizations, among other actions.

“Washington D.C. has failed to do its job to secure our border,” said Governor Abbott. “As a result, Texas has had to take unprecedented steps in responding to the crisis caused by the Biden administration on the border. And in response, the Texas Legislature has stepped up to make sure that we will be able to more robustly respond.”

The governor was joined by Texas Department of Public Safety Director, Bill Authors and sponsors, as well as other legislators and law enforcement members for the signing.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.