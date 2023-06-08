Laredo Convention and Visitors Bureau sees boost in tourism

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Summer is here and the city of Laredo’s Convention and Visitors Bureau is highlighting the attractions in town.

Officials with the visitors bureau say they see a spike in tourism during the summer months since many people from Mexico and the U.S. visit local shops. Tourists can take part in the Coffee Tour, catch a game of soccer with the Laredo Heat, or even baseball with the Tecos.

The bureau says another draw is the town’s unique blend of cultures and history. Aileen Ramos the Laredo Convention and Visitors Bureau director said, “Laredo is older than the U.S. We were founded in 1755. We were our own country for a while. We are one of the only places in the U.S. that have seen seven flags, with the Republic of the Rio Grande, and just the biculturalness [sic] of our community. Our food is really great so it really attracts a lot of people.”

Ramos expects more visitors once the Sister Cities Festival kicks off on July 14th. To learn more about the activities available in town, you can call the visitors bureau at 956-795-2200. It is located at 101 Salinas Avenue.

