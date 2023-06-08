Laredo Heat meets and greets their fans

LAREDO, TX(KGNS) - As the Laredo Heat get ready for their next home game, they took a moment out for some fun with fans and sponsors.

This year’s team took over the Falcon Bank Reception Hall on Tuesday night to sit down and break bread with the people that cheer them on.

While it’s been a bit of a rough start to the season, the guys on the team say the Gateway City is treating them well this summer and now is the time to rattle off a winning streak.

“It’s an opportunity for us to play in the summer in good facilities with good people and good players, so it’s an opportunity we need to take advantage of, have fun and get the gold, that is win the conference,” said Laredo Heat Forward Juan Antonio Gomez.

“I mean it’s really different for me coming from Germany and now living two years in California, it’s been hot but honestly Laredo has treated me really good. Really good people, a great community, we get supported with everything we need here. So I’m super thankful for the opportunity and chance to be here in Laredo and enjoying my summer,” said Laredo Heat Defenseman Jakob Schnitzler.

The heat will be back home Thursday night as they host the Denton Diablos with kick off coming a little after eight from the TAMIU Soccer Complex.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.