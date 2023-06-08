Laredo set to overtake last year’s overdose total with six months to go

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A troubling trend involving drug overdoses is causing law enforcement to worry.

Video taken this morning shows how common Laredo officers and paramedics are dealing with the surge of cases.

Laredo is already on the verge of surpassing all of last year’s total with six months to go.

At this point of the year, LPD has confirmed 39 overdoses with three cases pending toxicology reports.

Those three pending cases would overtake last years total of 40.

Law enforcement is blaming fentanyl and other aggressive forms of drugs for the dramatic spike.

That spike is what is urging stronger action.

Investigator Baeza called taking these drugs a game of russian roulette with your life telling us, “This is a game-changer. The DEA Task Force is also being involved so that they can try to trace back the sale and origin of these narcotics so they can go after these people and possibly try to tie them in and possibly charge them with homicide charges. The state is also revising their laws to try to adapt to this new risk.”

If you or a loved one are struggling with addiction issues or are seeking help, these organizations offer assistance:

Laredo Health Assisted Outpatient Treatment

(956)679-0722

Border Region Behavioral Health Center

1500 Pappas St

(956) 794-3000

Pillar Strong of Laredo

6405 McPherson Rd. Suite #2

(956)723-7457

AAMA Concilio Hispano Libre

(Methadone Clinic)

1205 Hillside Rd

(956)728-0440

SCAN Serving Children and Adults in Need Inc.

1303 Seymour

(956)568-6227

