One person thrown from vehicle following accident in south Laredo

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - At least one person is injured following a car accident in south Laredo Wednesday evening.

According to Laredo Police, the accident happened at around 7:30 p.m. on Zapata Highway near San Rio Boulevard.

Authorites say the driver of a 2011 Ford Mustang lost control of the vehicle and crashed.

Four people were inside the vehicle at the time, but officials say one person was thrown from the vehicle.

No one else suffered life threatening injuries.

The Laredo Police Department’s Crash Team was called out to investigate the accident.

We’ll have more information when it becomes available.

