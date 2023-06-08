Rain chances and hotter temps

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good morning we had a thunderstorm move in from Mexico around 3am with lots of lighting activity and heavy rain. Rain chances are possible throughout the day and in the evening hours . Hot and humid afternoon expected to reach a high near 100 feeling like 104. Warm and muggy night a low of 76. The forecast hasn’t change much ,highs are expected to be in the triple digits and lows in the upper 70s, by Sunday into early next week heat index values above 110. These dangerous heat conditions are likely to require advisories .Monday through Tuesday breezy to wind gust up to 28mph with dewpoint expected to drop into the low 60s to upper 50s so an advisory for fire weather conditions could be possible. Have a great day and stay weather aware.

