School bus stuck in pothole in north Laredo, no injuries reported

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - A United Independent School District (UISD) school bus got stuck in a large pothole on Thursday morning, June 8.

It happened around 8 a.m. on the 9800 block of McPherson Road as students were picked up for summer school. The UISD Police Department said they found that the back wheel of the bus had become lodged in the massive pothole. No injuries were reported but one student was inside the bus, while other students were about to board. The school district says the school nurse checked out the students just in case.

The city’s Utilities Director, Arturo Garcia, said that water line work had been done in the area recently, but last night’s heavy rainstorm caused the repairs to wash out and cave in. ”Crews are going to go back and remove the wet material, refill it with dry material and compact it and work the area and let the area settle for a little bit and then finalize the work there in that area,” said Garcia.

The exact depth of the pothole is not yet known. If you’re driving in the area, be careful as crews work on the repairs.

Below is the original story:

A school bus gets stuck in a sinkhole in north Laredo Thursday morning.

The incident was reported at around 8 a.m. near the 9800 block of McPherson.

According to reports, the school bus contained students who were on their way to summer school at Elias Herrera Middle School.

Officials say no injuries were reported.

The southbound lane will be closed until crews remove the bus and repair the damages.

For more headlines. click here.

