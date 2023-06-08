School bus with student on board gets stuck in sinkhole in north Laredo

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - A school bus became stuck in a sinkhole in north Laredo Thursday morning.

The incident was reported at around 8 a.m. near the 9800 block of McPherson.

According to reports, the school bus contained students who were on their way to summer school at Elias Herrera Middle School.

Officials say no injuries were reported.

The southbound lane will be closed until crews remove the bus and repair the damages.

