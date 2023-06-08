TxDOT stresses the importance of keeping focus on the road

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - With the start of the summer travel season, more people are expected to hit the road and with that, the Texas Department of Transportation is launching a campaign for people to keep their focus where it should be.

Officials with the department say the most common cause for accidents is distracted driving due to drivers taking their eyes off the road to check their phones.

According to TxDOT, deaths from distracted driving went up ten percent in 2022 from 2021.

”Distracted driving is something that we do every month, but in June, we put in an extra emphasis on motorists, and remind that Talk, Text, Crash.,” said Raul Leal. “That’s the last thing we want them to do. But distracted driving can have deadly consequences, but yet is 100 percent preventable.”

A total of 481 people died in Texas in traffic accidents last year and another 2,800 were injured.

