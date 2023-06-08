UISD to discuss future of Ricardo Rodriguez during special meeting

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The future of a UISD board member believed to be tied to a recent investigation led by the FBI continues to be the talk of the town in Laredo.

On Thursday, June 8, the UISD Board will consider legal issues that could force Rodriguez’s resignation or possible reassignment; they are also requesting that he refrain from attending any future district events for an indefinite period.

This comes just days after the FBI met with UISD officials regarding a contract that was awarded back in 2021 between the district and Rodriguez’s arrest Disinfect Promaster.

The district has stated that they are confident that all applicable laws and District policies were adhered to when the contract was awarded to Disinfect ProMaster.

While the district stated that all laws and policies were adhered to when the contract was awarded, Victor Vasquez, a UISD parent believes the agreement was unethical.

“They should have let people know what was going on, it’s the main thing about the board is that they have to be transparent, anything they can do to be like people understand, the process,” said Vasquez. “The process, I hear people complain has been a fishy process and I ask a lot of information and it has lead to believe that it was done like secretly and that nobody, everybody would find out that the contract was there.”

Vasquez believes that Rodriguez should resign from the board.

Since Rodriguez’s arrest for allegedly assaulting an emergency room physician, other UISD parents and members of the community have been vocal about his position on the board and have asked the board to remove him, which they said they do not have access to do.

The meeting is set for 6 p.m. at the UISD Board room on Lindenwood.

