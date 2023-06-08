Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

UISD to discuss future of Ricardo Rodriguez during special meeting

UISD Board Meeting May 17, 2023
UISD Board Meeting May 17, 2023(UISD YouTube)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The future of a UISD board member believed to be tied to a recent investigation led by the FBI continues to be the talk of the town in Laredo.

On Thursday, June 8, the UISD Board will consider legal issues that could force Rodriguez’s resignation or possible reassignment; they are also requesting that he refrain from attending any future district events for an indefinite period.

This comes just days after the FBI met with UISD officials regarding a contract that was awarded back in 2021 between the district and Rodriguez’s arrest Disinfect Promaster.

The district has stated that they are confident that all applicable laws and District policies were adhered to when the contract was awarded to Disinfect ProMaster.

While the district stated that all laws and policies were adhered to when the contract was awarded, Victor Vasquez, a UISD parent believes the agreement was unethical.

“They should have let people know what was going on, it’s the main thing about the board is that they have to be transparent, anything they can do to be like people understand, the process,” said Vasquez. “The process, I hear people complain has been a fishy process and I ask a lot of information and it has lead to believe that it was done like secretly and that nobody, everybody would find out that the contract was there.”

Vasquez believes that Rodriguez should resign from the board.

Since Rodriguez’s arrest for allegedly assaulting an emergency room physician, other UISD parents and members of the community have been vocal about his position on the board and have asked the board to remove him, which they said they do not have access to do.

The meeting is set for 6 p.m. at the UISD Board room on Lindenwood.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Webb County Tax Assessor-Collector speaks on House Bill to end Texas vehicle inspections
Texas passes bill eliminating mandatory vehicle inspections
DWI incident leaves D&J Alexander Estates sign in ruins; driver arrested
DWI incident leaves D&J Alexander Estates sign in ruins; driver arrested
Asst. Chief Ricardo Rodriguez retires from Webb County Sheriff’s Office
Asst. Chief Ricardo Rodriguez retires from Webb County Sheriff’s Office amid controversy
School bus with students on board gets stuck in sinkhole in north Laredo
School bus with student on board gets stuck in sinkhole in north Laredo
FBI Agents search Webb County Sheriff's Office
Laredo and Webb County Community react to FBI court-authorized visit

Latest News

Laredo on verge of surpassing last year's overdose total with six months to go
Laredo set to overtake last year’s overdose total with six months to go
One person thrown from vehicle following accident in south Laredo
One person thrown from vehicle following accident in south Laredo
One person thrown from vehicle following accident in south Laredo
School bus with students on board gets stuck in sinkhole in north Laredo
School bus with student on board gets stuck in sinkhole in north Laredo