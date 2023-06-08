Shop Local
Woman involved in south Laredo rollover succumbs to injuries

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A woman involved in a rollover accident in south Laredo has reportedly succumbed to her injuries.

The accident happened at around 7:30 p.m. on Zapata Highway near San Rio Boulevard.

According to Laredo Police, the victim was identified as Brandy Yvette Vedarte, 23, who was reportedly thrown from the vehicle and passed away at a local hospital.

Authorites say the driver of a 2011 Ford Mustang lost control of the vehicle and crashed.

Four other passengers who were inside the vehicle did not sustain life-threatening injuries.

The accident remains under investigation.

