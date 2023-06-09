Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Biden to attend first 2024 rally in Pennsylvania next week, as campaign plots flurry of fundraising

FILE - In this June 29, 2021, file photo President Joe Biden speaks about infrastructure...
FILE - In this June 29, 2021, file photo President Joe Biden speaks about infrastructure spending at the La Crosse Municipal Transit Authority in La Crosse, Wis. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden next week is set to attend his first political rally since launching his 2024 reelection bid in April, as he steps up his political activity before the end of the fundraising quarter.

Biden will attend the rally in Philadelphia on June 17, which will be hosted by area unions, campaign spokesman Kevin Munoz said, a key constituency in a city and state that are crucial to his 2024 prospects. Biden’s campaign isn’t expected to host its own large-scale rallies until next year, following the timetable followed by former President Barack Obama in 2012.

The event comes as Biden is launching on a flurry of fundraising trips this month ahead of the June 30 second quarter fundraising deadline, with stops in Connecticut, Illinois and California. Biden, who has declined to reveal information on his fundraising haul since launching his candidacy, will report his totals next month to the Federal Election Commission.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Webb County Tax Assessor-Collector speaks on House Bill to end Texas vehicle inspections
Texas passes bill eliminating mandatory vehicle inspections
School bus with students on board gets stuck in sinkhole in north Laredo
School bus stuck in pothole in north Laredo, no injuries reported
One person thrown from vehicle following accident in south Laredo
Woman involved in south Laredo rollover succumbs to injuries
One person thrown from vehicle following accident in south Laredo
One person thrown from vehicle following accident in south Laredo
Raymon Manuel Lopez age 14
Update: Laredo Police find missing teen

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference with British Prime Minister Rishi...
Biden in North Carolina to push clean energy agenda and promote order aiding military spouses
Questions are swirling in France after a Syrian asylum-seeker is accused of stabbing four...
France hails ‘hero with a backpack’ who intervened in knife attack on very young children
This undated photo provided by the Austin Police Department shows Nate Paul. Paul, the...
Federal prosecutors charge Texas businessman linked to Attorney General Ken Paxton’s impeachment
National Treasure trains ahead of the Belmont Stakes horse race, Friday, June 9, 2023, at...
Belmont Park will resume live racing after air quality improves ahead of Belmont Stakes
Avoiding scams when booking a hotel online
KGNS On Your Side: Avoiding scams when booking a hotel online