Blazing hot

By Yolanda Villarreal
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 7:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good morning beautiful sunny skies with warm and humid conditions in the upper 70s , by 9am it’s expected to feel like the 90s .

Let’s beat the heat, try to conduct outdoor activities early morning or later during the day when temperatures are cooler.

Hot and humid ,a high near 104 with sunny skies .

In the afternoon hours ,UV index values will be extreme 11+, cover up, wear a hat, sunglasses and apply sunscreen.

Warm and muggy a low near 77 with mostly clear skies.

This weekend into next week heat index values above 110 , heat advisory conditions are likely and fire weather conditions could be possible due to a combination of warm temps, breezy and dry conditions.

Have a great weekend and stay cool.

