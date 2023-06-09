Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Celebrity couple news, Taylor Swift latest and Elliot Page’s new memoir + Vanderpump Rules reunion pt. 3 recap

By Brenda Camacho and Yocelin Gallardo
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - In this week’s episode, the girls burn through some headlines going into the weekend (6:55-23:07) and go more in-depth with topics like the latest celebrity couple news (23:07-30:48), Taylor Swift’s breakup and track list release (30:48-41:47) and Elliot Page’s new memoir (41:47-49:39). Plus, catch their recap of the Vanderpump Rules reunion pt. 3 (49:39-1:06:00).

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Webb County Tax Assessor-Collector speaks on House Bill to end Texas vehicle inspections
Texas passes bill eliminating mandatory vehicle inspections
School bus with students on board gets stuck in sinkhole in north Laredo
School bus stuck in pothole in north Laredo, no injuries reported
One person thrown from vehicle following accident in south Laredo
Woman involved in south Laredo rollover succumbs to injuries
One person thrown from vehicle following accident in south Laredo
One person thrown from vehicle following accident in south Laredo
Raymon Manuel Lopez age 14
Update: Laredo Police find missing teen

Latest News

pop otc episode 32
Pop OTC
‘I’m Glad My Mom Died’ by Jennette McCurdy: book review
pop book club jennette
Pop OTC
‘It Ends With Us’ movie set photos, Bachelor Nation & Taylor Swift latest + The Kardashians season 3 & Vanderpump Rules Finale/Reunion recaps