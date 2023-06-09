Celebrity couple news, Taylor Swift latest and Elliot Page’s new memoir + Vanderpump Rules reunion pt. 3 recap

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - In this week’s episode, the girls burn through some headlines going into the weekend (6:55-23:07) and go more in-depth with topics like the latest celebrity couple news (23:07-30:48), Taylor Swift’s breakup and track list release (30:48-41:47) and Elliot Page’s new memoir (41:47-49:39). Plus, catch their recap of the Vanderpump Rules reunion pt. 3 (49:39-1:06:00).

