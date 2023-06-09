City of Laredo to hold 24th annual Fishing Derby at Lake Casa Blanca

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Fishing-folks are invited to try and reel in a whopper during an annual event this weekend.

This Saturday, the City of Laredo Parks Department will be hosting its 24th annual Fishing Derby at Lake Casa Blanca.

Kids from ages six to 14 years of age are encouraged to bring their fishing rods and bait for a chance to win the top prize.

Families will be able to borrow fishing equipment; however, supplies are limited.

Onyx Benavides, the chair of the fishing derby says it’s a great event to get kids out of the house and interested in the sport of fishing.

“They have a tendency staying inside, this draws them out to the sunlight and to also realize that we have a jewel, which is Lake Casa Blanca, you can get a yearly pass or every time you got out there and pay but the bottom line is you got picnic tables, you got fishing, great fishing on that lake, boating, swimming, a little bit of everything out there,” said Benavides. “It exposes what we have called Lake Casa Blanca, it’s a state park and it’s just maintained very well.”

The event is on Saturday with registration set for 7 a.m. all the way to 12 p.m.

Benavides adds that the fee to enter Lake Casa Blanca will be waived for those who take part in the event.

