City of Laredo holds groundbreaking ceremony for new soccer mini pitch

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Kids are set to have a brand-new venue to enhance their soccer skills.

The groundbreaking ceremony for a soccer mini-pitch took place on Friday at Senator Judith Zaffirini Park.

The project includes an acrylic mini pitch surface with goal and lighting installation.

Funding for the project came from the United States Soccer Foundation and the Zaffirini Family Foundation.

“We were looking for an opportunity to invest in the community and invest in our children and find a way to do it so that it’s easily accessible for all the kids in laredo, texas and putting it in the center of the city made it possible for everybody to come and play football or soccer,” said Zaffirini.

The project is expected to be completed by fall of 2023.

