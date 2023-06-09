Joel Martinez named Chief Patrol Agent of the Laredo Sector Border Patrol

Shop Local
By KGNS Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Joel Martinez is officially named the chief patrol agent for the Laredo Sector.

Martinez was previously named acting chief patrol agent back in March after Chief Patrol Agent, Carl E. Landrum Retired.

Martinez’s previous positions include deputy chief patrol agent at both the Laredo Sector and Rio Grande Valley Sector.

Martinez also served as director of the alliance to combat transnational threats in the laredo sector and patrol agent in charge of the laredo south station.

