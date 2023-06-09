Shop Local
KGNS DIY: Stretching before a workout!

By Mindy Casso
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Once you’ve mustered up the motivation to get in shape; whether it may be at a gym or at home, you need to take some time to stretch those muscles before you hit your workout.

In this week’s DIY segment, KGNS News Anchor Mindy Casso speaks with kinesiology expert Dr. Jorge Coronado about the importance of stretching and some of the best stretches to do before exercising.

Those who don’t warm up their muscles can injure themselves during or even after their workout.

