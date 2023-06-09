KGNS On Your Side: Avoiding scams when booking a hotel online

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - The summer travel season is well underway with 63-percent of U.S. adults saying they will take a trip this year.

If you are planning to go out of town this season, and are still in search for the perfect getaway, there are some things to know before your dream vacation turns into a nightmare.

According to the Better Business Bureau, their scam tracker tool is starting to see an increase in reports from travelers who have been duped by fake booking sites.

Travel-related scams are heating up along with the summer months.

The latest target is hotel booking sites, that’s according to the B.B.B. who are putting consumers on alert.

Jason Meza, the regional director for the non-profit says consumers may start noticing more look-alike booking sites on social media advertisements which typically offer deals that sound too good to be true.

“Does it look misleading, is it just a really outrageous offer for something free or something like that, treat it with caution,” said Meza.

According to Meza, one of the easiest ways to ensure you’re booking from a legit site is by checking the tool bar for a lock symbol.

That symbol is meant to indicate that you’re on a site that cannot be tampered with by a third party.

Another piece of advice is to call the hotel you’re booking with to confirm your reservation is secure.

“If you’re not getting confirmation don’t rely on word of mouth that they’re making reservations on your behalf, call the hotel ahead, call the reservations and make sure that you’re booked on those,” said Meza.

Something else to keep in mind is to read the fine print on some of the deals that reeled you in.

They might have certain requirements in place.

If you have fallen victim to a scam, officials urge you to call police and the 1-(703)-276-0100.

You can also reach them at BBB.ORG.

