Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Rare pink diamond gets nearly $35 million at auction

This gem is extremely rare for achieving the highest grade available for the already uncommon...
This gem is extremely rare for achieving the highest grade available for the already uncommon pink diamonds.(Source: Sotheby's)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 1:03 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - How is this for a “girl’s best friend”?

This one should fit the famous Marilyn Monroe song.

A 10.5-carat diamond named the “Eternal Pink” sold at auction Thursday for just under $35 million.

This gem is extremely rare for achieving the highest grade available for the already uncommon pink diamonds.

It’s also been classed as “internally flawless.”

Pink diamonds have a history of fetching high values, but they’ve soared in the past few years. That’s largely because a mine in Australia that produced most of the world’s pink diamonds closed in 2020.

This one was found by De Beers in Botswana and fetched $34.8 million.

Another pink diamond sold last year in Hong Kong that was less than one carat heavier went for $58 million.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Webb County Tax Assessor-Collector speaks on House Bill to end Texas vehicle inspections
Texas passes bill eliminating mandatory vehicle inspections
School bus with students on board gets stuck in sinkhole in north Laredo
School bus stuck in pothole in north Laredo, no injuries reported
DWI incident leaves D&J Alexander Estates sign in ruins; driver arrested
DWI incident leaves D&J Alexander Estates sign in ruins; driver arrested
Asst. Chief Ricardo Rodriguez retires from Webb County Sheriff’s Office
Asst. Chief Ricardo Rodriguez retires from Webb County Sheriff’s Office amid controversy
FBI Agents search Webb County Sheriff's Office
Laredo and Webb County Community react to FBI court-authorized visit

Latest News

Texas state Attorney General Ken Paxton reads a statement at his office in Austin, Texas,...
FBI arrests Texas businessman linked to impeachment of state Attorney General Ken Paxton
FILE - The ChatGPT app is displayed on an iPhone in New York, May 18, 2023.A judge is deciding...
Lawyers blame ChatGPT for tricking them into citing bogus case law
UISD Board issues no-confidence vote against Ricardo Rodriguez
UISD Board issues no-confidence vote against Ricardo Rodriguez
FILE - This image contained in a court filing by the Department of Justice on Aug. 30, 2022,...
Trump indicted: What to know about the documents case and what’s next