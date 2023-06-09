Shop Local
Rep. Cuellar, Department of Health & Human Services host Medicare townhall

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Health care provisions signed into law this past year were covered during a townhall this morning.

The townhall, osted by Congressman Henry Cuellar and the Department of Health and Human Services, pesented medicare recipients with information on benefits that congress passed in 2022.

Topics that were covered included insulin prices, the Medicare Drug Price Negotiation Program, and free preventative vaccines.

In case you missed it, this won’t be your only chance to ask questions on the new provisions.

“One of the things that I see is that we have different senior centers here. Starting next week we are going to every senior place and provide them with information because a lot of them had personal questions that they didn’t want to bring up here so we’re going directly to the seniors and ask how we can help them,” Represantive Cuellar told us.

Other topics include changes in Medicaid following the end of the COVID-19 public health emergency.

